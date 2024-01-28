Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.93, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

