Lincoln National Corp Sells 925 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,501,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,250,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,265,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,717,000 after acquiring an additional 429,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of GLDM opened at $40.04 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $35.91 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.98.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.