Lincoln National Corp Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,355 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 966,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,832,000 after purchasing an additional 78,978 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 293.4% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

VTIP stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.35.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

