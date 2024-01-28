Lincoln National Corp Acquires 9,323 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 42.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after purchasing an additional 123,408,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after buying an additional 1,368,569 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,916,366,000 after buying an additional 200,322 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $580,568,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of UBER stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $134.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.71 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Nomura lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

