Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,855,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,217.47 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,157.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,153.18.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The business had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 target price (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

