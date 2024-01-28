Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,138 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,693 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1,097.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 36,845 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 11.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter valued at $20,845,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 267.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 949.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 293,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after buying an additional 265,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Range Resources Announces Dividend

NYSE:RRC opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $37.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

