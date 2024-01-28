ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 404.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,802 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of ExlService worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in ExlService by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in ExlService by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ExlService by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $32.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.68 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXLS. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

