Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Declares Dividend of $0.25

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2547 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Infineon Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

IFNNY stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.99. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

