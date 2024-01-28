Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Short Interest Update

Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Clean Energy Special Situations Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWSS opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. Clean Energy Special Situations has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $11.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Special Situations

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Special Situations in the second quarter worth about $835,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Special Situations by 37.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Special Situations during the fourth quarter worth about $3,025,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Special Situations during the third quarter worth about $2,654,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Special Situations during the second quarter worth about $1,013,000. Institutional investors own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Special Situations

Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Springwater Special Situations Corp.

