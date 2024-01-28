Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Short Interest Up 16.9% in January

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Portage Biotech Stock Down 1.3 %
Portage Biotech stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Portage Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02.
Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Portage Biotech will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.
Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.
