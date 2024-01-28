Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF) Short Interest Up 26.7% in January

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,109,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the December 31st total of 875,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,090.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Capcom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Capcom alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Capcom

Capcom Price Performance

Capcom Company Profile

CCOEF stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. Capcom has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $42.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14.

(Get Free Report)

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.