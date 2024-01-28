Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF) Short Interest Up 26.7% in January

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,109,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the December 31st total of 875,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,090.0 days.
Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Capcom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.
Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.
