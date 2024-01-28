Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Short Interest Up 17.1% in January

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 712,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

SB opened at $4.14 on Friday. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $461.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $58.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.20 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 46 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.6 million deadweight tons.

Further Reading

