Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Short Interest Update

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Newegg Commerce Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Newegg Commerce stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Newegg Commerce has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Newegg Commerce by 59.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 167,798 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newegg Commerce by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 20,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Newegg Commerce by 92.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 81,272 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Newegg Commerce by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 11,895 shares during the period. 0.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

