PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Short Interest Up 17.1% in January

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other PrimeEnergy Resources news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $133,466.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,288,880.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,590 shares of company stock valued at $701,328. Corporate insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,013 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNRG stock opened at $102.14 on Friday. PrimeEnergy Resources has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.87. The company has a market capitalization of $185.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.68.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $35.36 million during the quarter.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

