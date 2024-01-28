Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $4.50 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 8,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $36,410.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 893,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,076.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 8,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $36,410.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 893,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,076.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $79,784.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 874,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,304.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 71,665 shares of company stock worth $288,937 in the last three months. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Stories

