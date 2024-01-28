Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Stake Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 127.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 866,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,588 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $68,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 7.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 85.0% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 12.1% in the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth $937,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $28,387.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BC. B. Riley lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Brunswick from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Brunswick stock opened at $82.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.80. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

