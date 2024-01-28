Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 21,472 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,188,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,472 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $79,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

VPL stock opened at $71.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.05. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

