Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 70,631 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,643,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 70,631 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Verizon Communications worth $85,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.46.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VZ opened at $42.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.26. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 96.38%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

