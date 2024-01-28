Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 176,849 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,253,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 176,849 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Marten Transport worth $83,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 1.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 1.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 51,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $19.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.84. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $23.38.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $268.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.62 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRTN. StockNews.com began coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marten Transport from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

