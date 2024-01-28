Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 685.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNB opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,396,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $127,403,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,525,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,213,729.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

DNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.48.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

