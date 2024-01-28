Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD opened at $230.44 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The firm has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

