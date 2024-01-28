Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,671 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,134,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,976,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,028 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.78.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $64.67 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.83.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.