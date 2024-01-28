Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.25.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.21.

Read Our Latest Report on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.