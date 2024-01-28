Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Holdings Cut by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $222.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $159.76 and a 1 year high of $229.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.82. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.85.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

