Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter.

Summit Financial Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of SMMF stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Summit Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMF. FMR LLC increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 234.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 430.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 334,500.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

