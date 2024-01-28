Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Southside Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SBSI opened at $30.98 on Friday. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southside Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southside Bancshares

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director John F. Sammons, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,609.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 22.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 13.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 14.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SBSI

About Southside Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.