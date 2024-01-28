Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Shares of OXLC stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $813.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 18.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 914,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

