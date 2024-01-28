Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $42.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.03 million.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ MPB opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $384.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.58. Mid Penn Bancorp has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $32.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPB. TheStreet lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $50,626.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,369.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,604 shares of company stock worth $92,748 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mid Penn Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 245.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 110.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

