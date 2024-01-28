Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

MMC stock opened at $192.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $151.86 and a one year high of $202.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.98.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

