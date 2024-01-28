Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.85-11.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.34.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $301.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $314.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.73% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $309.56.

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

