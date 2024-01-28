Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $197.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.32 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $41.92 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.71.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GBCI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 28.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

