Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million.

Middlefield Banc Stock Performance

Shares of MBCN stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $240.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Middlefield Banc Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MBCN. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBCN. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Featured Articles

