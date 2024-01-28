Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.35-9.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.48.

AIT stock opened at $177.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $122.24 and a 12-month high of $182.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.68.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $307,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,999.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,612 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,893,000 after purchasing an additional 136,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,430,000 after purchasing an additional 30,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 554,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,776,000 after purchasing an additional 38,863 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

