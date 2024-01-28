NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.29. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

