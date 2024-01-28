BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 4.82%.

BayFirst Financial Price Performance

BAFN stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.47. BayFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $19.55.

BayFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.83%.

Institutional Trading of BayFirst Financial

BayFirst Financial Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BayFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BayFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at about $871,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BayFirst Financial by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

Featured Stories

