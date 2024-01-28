BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 4.82%.
BAFN stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.47. BayFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $19.55.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.83%.
BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.
