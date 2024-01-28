Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 132.1% from the December 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.0541 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $910,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 18,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

