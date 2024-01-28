Short Interest in South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Expands By 140.5%

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, an increase of 140.5% from the December 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

South32 Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. South32 has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded South32 from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on South32 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

