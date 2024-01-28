Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Issues Earnings Results

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $15.94 million for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.05%.

Eagle Financial Services Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFSI opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Eagle Financial Services has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $36.73. The company has a market cap of $105.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

