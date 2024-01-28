Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Issues Earnings Results

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $15.94 million for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.05%.
Eagle Financial Services Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:EFSI opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Eagle Financial Services has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $36.73. The company has a market cap of $105.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99.
Eagle Financial Services Company Profile
