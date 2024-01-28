Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.150-0.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.0 billion-$7.0 billion. Chunghwa Telecom also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.140-0.150 EPS.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

CHT opened at $38.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.16. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 16.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

Featured Articles

