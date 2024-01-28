Short Interest in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Rises By 195.0%

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 195.0% from the December 31st total of 13,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at about $4,550,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at about $1,273,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 16.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 378,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 53,008 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 29,202 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

CMCT opened at $3.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.54. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

