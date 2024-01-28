Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Increases By 149.7%

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 149.7% from the December 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NMCO opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $12.54.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%.

In other Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund news, Chairman Terence J. Toth acquired 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $38,582.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $77,902.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

