Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Increases By 149.7%

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 149.7% from the December 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:NMCO opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $12.54.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.
