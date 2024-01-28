First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

First Capital Realty has a twelve month low of C$18.60 and a twelve month high of C$22.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.86.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($1.82). The business had revenue of C$168.88 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

