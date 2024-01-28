Exchange Income Co. (EIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$47.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.65. The company has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$42.05 and a 1 year high of C$55.74.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$687.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$657.17 million. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.0681668 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald Streuber acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$45.25 per share, with a total value of C$226,250.00. In other Exchange Income news, Director Edward Warkentin bought 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$44.84 per share, with a total value of C$49,995.04. Also, Director Donald Streuber bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$45.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$226,250.00. 6.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital cut their price target on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$61.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.17.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

