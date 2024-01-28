Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on February 15th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 0.4 %

FRU stock opened at C$14.02 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$12.66 and a 12 month high of C$16.32. The firm has a market cap of C$2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of C$84.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Freehold Royalties

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Sylvia Kathleen Barnes bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,522.34. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.15.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

