Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Stellus Capital Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 98.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.4%.

Stellus Capital Investment Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $13.48 on Friday. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.27 million, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.24 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Articles

