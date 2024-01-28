Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

TSE:TVE opened at C$3.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.58. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.76 and a 52 week high of C$4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 2.42.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.11). Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of C$506.37 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1525672 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TVE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Caralyn Patricia Bennett acquired 50,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$153,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 104,165 shares of company stock worth $320,080. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

See Also

