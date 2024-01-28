H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$210.45 million for the quarter.
