CT Real Estate Investment (CRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
CT Real Estate Investment Price Performance
CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.28). The business had revenue of C$137.48 million for the quarter.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CT Real Estate Investment
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.