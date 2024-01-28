Morguard North American (MRG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 15th

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
Morguard North American Price Performance
Morguard North American has a twelve month low of C$13.17 and a twelve month high of C$16.21.
About Morguard North American
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Morguard North American
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.