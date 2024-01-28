Flagshp Cmty Re (MHC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 15th

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
Flagshp Cmty Re Price Performance
Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$1.43. The firm had revenue of C$24.36 million for the quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.
